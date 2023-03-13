CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $5.80 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.68. 2,505,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

