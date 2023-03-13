CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,318 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 254,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 128,132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 86,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.87. 47,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,806. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

