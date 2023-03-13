CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $75.44 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 4.5% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $75,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $1,017,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 91,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $1,387,000.

IUSB traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 192,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $50.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

