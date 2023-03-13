CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,491 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $38,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.45. 1,301,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,330. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

