CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $8.19 Million in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,186,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 1.03% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.48. 1,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,034. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $126.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.20.
