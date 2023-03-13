CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 1,099 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $614.94. 313,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $591.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

