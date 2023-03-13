Credit Suisse Group Lowers HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target to $15.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

Shares of HRT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 142,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,553. HireRight has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 million, a P/E ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,878,907 shares in the company, valued at $130,764,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,972 shares of company stock worth $5,494,406. 13.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. General Atlantic L.P. grew its holdings in HireRight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 2,006.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 204,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,855 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

