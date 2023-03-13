Credit Suisse Group Trims HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Target Price to $15.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE HRT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 130,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,553. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $30.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.95.

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $205,085.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,878,907 shares in the company, valued at $130,764,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 502,972 shares of company stock worth $5,494,406 over the last three months. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in HireRight by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

