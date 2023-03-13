Creditcoin Price Hits $0.41 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $86.02 million and $8.01 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000881 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00011273 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 211,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.