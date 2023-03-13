Critical Comparison: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) & Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $9.00 billion 0.98 $1.19 billion $3.65 7.40 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.28 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus target price of $56.33, indicating a potential upside of 108.64%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. Pandora provides music, comedy, and a podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

(Get Rating)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

