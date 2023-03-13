Cronos Trading Down 1.4% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $25.35 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00067647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00049628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001594 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

