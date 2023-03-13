CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

CAPL stock remained flat at $21.26 on Monday. 91,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

