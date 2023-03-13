CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,238 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CrowdStrike worth $115,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $117.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

