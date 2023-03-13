CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 141,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,661. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $199.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.