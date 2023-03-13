CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Acquires $20,912.64 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $20,912.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 577,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,066.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSP Stock Up 1.7 %

CSP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.19. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.03%.

CSP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

