CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of CSX by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.