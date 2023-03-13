Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 357.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGEM. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 91,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $429.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.12. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 72.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 343,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 311,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at $3,764,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 88.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 559,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 187,249 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

