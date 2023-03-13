Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 357.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGEM. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 91,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $429.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.12. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.89.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
