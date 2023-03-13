CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) EVP David F. Farnsworth Buys 1,000 Shares

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) EVP David F. Farnsworth acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,760.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVBF traded down $3.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,764. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

