Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Cybin Trading Down 3.7 %
OTCMKTS CYBN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,665. Cybin has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $75.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.
