Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS CYBN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,665. Cybin has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $75.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cybin by 133,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,405,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 66,355,664 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cybin by 55.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 145,929 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cybin by 370.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cybin by 926.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cybin by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

