Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cytosorbents from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Cytosorbents Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of CTSO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 44,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $143.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.77. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

About Cytosorbents

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

