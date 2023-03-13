Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cytosorbents from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.
Cytosorbents Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of CTSO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 44,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $143.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.77. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
