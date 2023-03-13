DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 12.8% Higher This Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $288.23 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00008066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

