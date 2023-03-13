DeepBrain Chain Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $25.23 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

