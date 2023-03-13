DeepBrain Chain Price Tops $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $25.91 million and approximately $964,883.84 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00418870 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,876.79 or 0.28313171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars.

