Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 94 ($1.13) to GBX 91 ($1.09) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.25.

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

