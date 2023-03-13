Dennis R. Woods Purchases 5,000 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 5,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 44,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.64. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,418,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 50,463 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

See Also

