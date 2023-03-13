Dent Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. Dent has a market cap of $103.39 million and $12.60 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

