Dentacoin (DCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Dentacoin (DCN) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. Dentacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $54.24 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dentacoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00421525 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.61 or 0.28492325 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dentacoin’s genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

