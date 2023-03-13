Desjardins Boosts KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target to C$11.00

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KPTSF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday.

KP Tissue Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KPTSF opened at $7.66 on Friday. KP Tissue has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

