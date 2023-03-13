Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €68.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($68.83) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 4.6 %

BOSS stock opened at €60.62 ($64.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a one year high of €66.50 ($70.74). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.70.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

