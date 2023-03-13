Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €122.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($129.79) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($131.91) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($119.15) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($125.53) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Symrise Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SY1 opened at €93.60 ($99.57) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €102.32. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($78.17).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

