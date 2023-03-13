Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.09

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 448855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTEGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.26) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.72) to €26.40 ($28.09) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.00) to €25.00 ($26.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.43 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.