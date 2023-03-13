Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.09

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 448855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.
DTEGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.26) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.72) to €26.40 ($28.09) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.00) to €25.00 ($26.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
