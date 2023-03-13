Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT) & TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT – Get Rating) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Digiliti Money Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digiliti Money Group and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digiliti Money Group N/A N/A N/A TechTarget 13.99% 23.59% 6.96%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digiliti Money Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TechTarget 1 3 3 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Digiliti Money Group and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TechTarget has a consensus price target of $48.63, suggesting a potential upside of 37.67%. Given TechTarget’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Digiliti Money Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digiliti Money Group and TechTarget’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digiliti Money Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TechTarget $297.49 million 3.40 $41.61 million $1.30 27.17

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than Digiliti Money Group.

Summary

TechTarget beats Digiliti Money Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digiliti Money Group

Digiliti Money Group, Inc. provides technology solutions and services to the financial services industry. It offers remote deposit capture technology and related services to banks, credit unions, and other types of financial institutions or financial service organizations. The company was formerly known as Cachet Financial Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Digiliti Money Group, Inc. in April 2017. Digiliti Money Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Cody, Wyoming.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

