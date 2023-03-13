Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $19.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 34,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

APPS opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

