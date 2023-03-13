Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 841,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,211 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
DFEM traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.73. 49,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,775. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94.
About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
