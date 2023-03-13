Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $3,366,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,080,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 73,368 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIS opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $535.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

