Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,236,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 1,067,537 shares.The stock last traded at $57.80 and had previously closed at $62.94.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

