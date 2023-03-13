Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,605 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 764% compared to the average volume of 880 call options.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DPST traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. 31,636,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,550. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 3.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $308,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

