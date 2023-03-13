Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,605 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 764% compared to the average volume of 880 call options.
NYSEARCA DPST traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. 31,636,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,550. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 3.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $308,000.
The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
