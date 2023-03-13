Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Raised to $8.40

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $6.00 to $8.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Shares of DSEY stock remained flat at $8.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,928. Diversey has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Diversey by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

