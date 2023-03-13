Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) PT Lowered to C$3.30

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of TSE DIV traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 378,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,944. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49. The firm has a market cap of C$432.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.53. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.40.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

