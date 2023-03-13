Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNIF traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,632. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.34.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

