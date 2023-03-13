Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNIF traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,632. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.34.
Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dividend and Income Fund (DNIF)
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.