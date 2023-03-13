Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Price Performance

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,659. Docebo has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Docebo by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 74,702 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Docebo by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Docebo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Docebo by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.