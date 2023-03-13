Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.
NASDAQ DCBO traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,659. Docebo has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
