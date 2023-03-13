Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Raised to $39.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Docebo Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of Docebo stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. Docebo has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.60 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo
About Docebo
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Docebo (DCBO)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.