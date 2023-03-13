Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Raised to $39.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Docebo stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. Docebo has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

About Docebo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Long Path Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,399,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Docebo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 204,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Docebo by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 192,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 165.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 131,757 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.