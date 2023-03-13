DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $53.81. 7,423,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,824. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 51.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 188.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

