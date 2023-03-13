Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.8 %

CWXZF traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

