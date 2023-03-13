DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DSL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.38. 145,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter worth $170,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 199.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60,894 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

