Dover (NYSE:DOV) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $174.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of DOV opened at $145.80 on Thursday. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $162.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

