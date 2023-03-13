Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM) Insider Purchases £19,500 in Stock

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM – Get Rating) insider Hugh Aldous purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($23,448.77).

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DSM stock opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.78) on Monday. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 51.50 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 74 ($0.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.89.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Company Profile

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC specializes investment in listed companies.

