DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Short Interest Update

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

DPCS remained flat at $10.40 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPCS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 102.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.