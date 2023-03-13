Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.16. 36,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,024. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

