Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after buying an additional 3,011,581 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,412. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

